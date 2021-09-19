Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $506.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,446,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,088. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The company has a market capitalization of $208.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $486.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.