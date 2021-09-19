Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

VEGPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vectura Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Vectura Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VEGPF)

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France.

