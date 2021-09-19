Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

VEGPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vectura Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France.

