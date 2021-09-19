Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Position Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEDL. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vedanta in the first quarter valued at $183,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vedanta by 22.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in Vedanta by 8.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 19,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vedanta by 8.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vedanta during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEDL opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vedanta Limited has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.992 dividend. This is an increase from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

