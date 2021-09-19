Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ventas were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after acquiring an additional 68,909 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,101,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,052. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

