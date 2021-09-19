VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $2.20

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.15. VEON shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 38,760 shares.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 48.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VEON by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VEON by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of VEON by 31.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VEON by 63.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
