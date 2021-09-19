VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $2.20

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.15. VEON shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 38,760 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.14.

Get VEON alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 48.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VEON by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VEON by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of VEON by 31.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VEON by 63.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.