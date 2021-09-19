Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $34.68 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $161.77 million and $34.68 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00125309 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001188 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

