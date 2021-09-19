Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OEZVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale lowered Verbund from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Verbund alerts:

OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Verbund has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.32 million for the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.