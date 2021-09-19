Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) vs. Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Head to Head Comparison

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Investors Bancorp pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Investors Bancorp and Veritex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67 Veritex 0 0 1 1 3.50

Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $14.94, suggesting a potential upside of 6.20%. Veritex has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.30%. Given Investors Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Investors Bancorp is more favorable than Veritex.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Investors Bancorp and Veritex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Bancorp $1.07 billion 3.25 $221.58 million $0.94 14.97 Veritex $369.19 million 4.85 $73.88 million $1.56 23.22

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Veritex. Investors Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Bancorp and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Bancorp 28.31% 10.64% 1.11% Veritex 30.32% 9.38% 1.27%

Risk and Volatility

Investors Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Veritex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veritex beats Investors Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

