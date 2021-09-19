Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Raised by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,800,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,356,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $224.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

