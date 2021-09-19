Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $342,000 Stock Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of American Vanguard worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,795,000 after buying an additional 190,095 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,047,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 453,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth $6,994,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $465.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.