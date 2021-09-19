Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $368,000 Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,195 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

ABR opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

