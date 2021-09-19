Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 27.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $37.09 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

