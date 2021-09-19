Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KWR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE:KWR opened at $239.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.18. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $170.31 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

