Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Releases Earnings Results

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS VYEY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,293. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. Victory Oilfield Tech has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.06.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc provides oilfield energy technology products. It operates in the following segment: Hardband Services which provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing and drill collars. The company’s patented and licensed products utilize amorphous coatings designed to reduce drill-string torque, friction, wear and corrosion.

