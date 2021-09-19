Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Releases Earnings Results

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS VYEY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,293. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. Victory Oilfield Tech has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.06.
Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile
