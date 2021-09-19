Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

Get Vince alerts:

Shares of VNCE opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a market cap of $91.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59. Vince had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vince will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vince (VNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.