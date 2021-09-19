Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $21.00 at KeyCorp

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VNOM. Raymond James increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 2.80.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,449,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after buying an additional 139,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after buying an additional 849,920 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,041,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after buying an additional 32,443 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after buying an additional 1,152,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after buying an additional 237,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.