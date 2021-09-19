Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) PT Lowered to $30.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $51.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SPCE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.43.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $86,506,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.