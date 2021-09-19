Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Annexon were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANNX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Annexon by 484.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Annexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. Annexon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

