Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 16,454 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,454 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 41.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.35.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

