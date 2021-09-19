Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 3,740 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.62. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.