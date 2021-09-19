Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 9,361 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,361 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alector by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,412,000 after purchasing an additional 121,313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,486,000 after buying an additional 359,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after buying an additional 1,199,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alector by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,617,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,714,000 after buying an additional 80,046 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth $20,862,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.06. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. The business had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $115,523.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $1,557,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,365 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,791 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

