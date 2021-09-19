VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,580 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in VMware by 314.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $62,617,000 after buying an additional 315,850 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in VMware by 316.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after buying an additional 193,625 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in VMware by 54.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,931 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after buying an additional 105,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of VMware by 22.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,900. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

