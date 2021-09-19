Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group cut shares of Voestalpine from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Voestalpine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

