Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on VLPNY. Erste Group lowered Voestalpine from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.16.

Voestalpine stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

