Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €300.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €309.00 ($363.53) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €265.47 ($312.31).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €189.70 ($223.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.39. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €203.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €215.03.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.