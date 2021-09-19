Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research cut Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $180.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.29. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $89.90 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

