Warp Finance (WARP) Price Up 9.6% This Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Warp Finance has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $309,011.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $281.24 or 0.00592320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

