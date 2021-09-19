Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock Position Decreased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 50.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,478.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.63.

W opened at $286.26 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,224. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

