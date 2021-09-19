Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $107.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.29.

NYSE:CVX opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

