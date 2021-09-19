Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,800 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 1,432,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.5 days.

Shares of WFSTF stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.90 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

