Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,930 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.91. 18,132,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,639. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

