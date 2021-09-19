Westpac Banking Corp Has $12.69 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 133.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,653 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 359,286 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Regions Financial worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 292,763 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Regions Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,122,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Regions Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,678,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 393,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Regions Financial by 93.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,524,000 after buying an additional 874,226 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,530,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022,465. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

