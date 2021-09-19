Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,825 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $13,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 759.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,468 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after acquiring an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $71,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 110.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,155,000 after purchasing an additional 335,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,271,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after buying an additional 331,068 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.09. 1,175,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,058. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

