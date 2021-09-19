Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “
NYSE:WBK opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95.
Westpac Banking Company Profile
Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.
