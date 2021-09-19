Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

NYSE:WBK opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Westpac Banking by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Westpac Banking by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

