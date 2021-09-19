Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Down 49.6% in August

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the August 15th total of 68,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE WHG traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $19.91. 18,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,724. The firm has a market cap of $165.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.23 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

