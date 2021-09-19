Wharton Business Group LLC Makes New $366,000 Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XT. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of XT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.16. 109,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,706. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

