Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 80 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wharton Business Group LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PepsiCo by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,520 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,227 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after buying an additional 1,779,157 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.13. 8,127,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,649. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

