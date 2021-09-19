Wharton Business Group LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Wharton Business Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 1.55% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,124.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,903 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XPH traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,079. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

