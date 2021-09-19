William M. Lambert Sells 10,000 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MSA opened at $151.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.09.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

MSA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

