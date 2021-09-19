Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Down 3.6%

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.01. 78,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 533% from the average session volume of 12,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $224.34 million, a P/E ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $500,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $137,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,786 shares of company stock worth $667,048. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth about $1,072,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

