Winpak (TSE:WPK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.52

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.52 and traded as high as C$42.92. Winpak shares last traded at C$42.74, with a volume of 193,133 shares traded.

WPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC set a C$40.47 price objective on Winpak in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 price objective on Winpak in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Winpak alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$299.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.7479462 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.49%.

Winpak Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.