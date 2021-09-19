WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 426 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 48.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM opened at $613.95 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.83 and a fifty-two week high of $648.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $595.61 and its 200 day moving average is $500.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

