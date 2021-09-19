WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 516 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ball by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ball during the first quarter valued at $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ball by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Ball by 110.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after acquiring an additional 432,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.88. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

