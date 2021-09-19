WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $716,000 Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,532 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First Financial were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

