WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of EZCORP worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 30.9% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 60,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 163.0% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 114,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 70,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EZCORP by 12.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZPW stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EZPW shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

