WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 2,996 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.43% of Amplify Energy worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 112.4% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amplify Energy stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.10. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.67.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Amplify Energy from $4.40 to $6.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In other news, Director Evan S. Lederman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Smiley sold 30,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

