WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,056 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ranpak by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ranpak by 93.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PACK shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In other news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

