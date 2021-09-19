WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) Trading Up 0.9%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 3,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

