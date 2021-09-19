Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires New Shares in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at about $10,255,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at about $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Afya by 31.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Afya by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after purchasing an additional 207,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Afya alerts:

AFYA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.34.

AFYA stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Afya Limited has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.