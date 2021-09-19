World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 154.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $569.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $594.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.94.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

